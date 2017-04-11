Castle’s Jack Nunge Named To Indy All-Stars
Already a nominee for the Indy Star’s Mr. Basketball award, Castle High School senior Jack Nunge was named to the Indiana All-Stars team.
Nunge finished his final year with the Knights as the team’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 23 points and 12 rebounds per game.
He has also committed to Iowa University, planning to play for the Hawkeyes in the fall.
The rest of the All-Stars are as follows:
Jaylen Butz – Fort Wayne North Side
Jermaine Couisnard – East Chicago Central
Michael Ertel – Mt. Vernon
Zach Gunn – Hamilton Southeastern
Kyle Mangas – Warsaw
Jaylen Minnett – Terre Haute South
Cooper Neese – Cloverdale
Grant Smith – Connersville
Mack Smith – Warren Central
Sasha Stefanovic – Crown Point
Kris Wilkes – North Central
Malik Williams – Fort Wayne Snider