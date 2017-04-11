Castle’s Jack Nunge Named To Indy All-Stars

Already a nominee for the Indy Star’s Mr. Basketball award, Castle High School senior Jack Nunge was named to the Indiana All-Stars team.

Nunge finished his final year with the Knights as the team’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 23 points and 12 rebounds per game.

He has also committed to Iowa University, planning to play for the Hawkeyes in the fall.

The rest of the All-Stars are as follows:

Jaylen Butz – Fort Wayne North Side

Jermaine Couisnard – East Chicago Central

Michael Ertel – Mt. Vernon

Zach Gunn – Hamilton Southeastern

Kyle Mangas – Warsaw

Jaylen Minnett – Terre Haute South

Cooper Neese – Cloverdale

Grant Smith – Connersville

Mack Smith – Warren Central

Sasha Stefanovic – Crown Point

Kris Wilkes – North Central

Malik Williams – Fort Wayne Snider

