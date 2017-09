Castle junior Alex Hemenway credits his worth ethic for receiving six Division I basketball offers before his third season with the Knights gets underway.

His most recent offer comes from Clemson. The Tigers are coached by Evansville native Brad Brownell.

Hemenway also has offers from Creighton, Belmont and UE. He still has two seasons left with the Knights, and plans to keep building on the success he’s already having.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments