Castle’s Brock Wandel to Train in Spain

Sporting Southern Indiana U17 Strikers’ Brock Wandel will participate in elite soccer training in Spain, according to a release.

Wandel will receive specialized soccer training and individual evaluations at Real Madrid C.F. in Madrid, Spain.

“I am excited at the opportunity to represent my club and Southern Indiana,” Wandel said in a release. “I cannot thank Coach Lovett and Generation Adidas for the nomination and opportunity to train with other affiliate kids and travel to Madrid.”

