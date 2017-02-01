Castle student-athletes sign national letters of intent

February 1 is a big signing day for high school student-athletes across the country.

At Castle High School in Newburgh Wednesday, Bryce Bailey signed his national letter of intent to play football at Vanderbilt. While the Knights catch-and-pass duo Dayne Keller and Noah Mclean commit to play football at Marian University in Indianapolis.

Castle girls soccer players, Katie Schroeder and Jackie List, will part ways but commit to in-state schools. Schroeder signed to play soccer at Evansville, and List will join her sister at Franklin College.



