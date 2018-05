Home Sports Castle Castle Softball Beats Gibson Southern, Captures 4A Sectional Title May 26th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Castle

The Castle Knights did not go home empty handed in 2018 when it came to a sectional title.

Sydney Wilson threw a complete game shutout on the team’s way to a 3-0 victory over Gibson Southern.

Saturday was the first win in the last three tries against the Titans in postseason play.

Comments

comments