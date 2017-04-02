Castle Senior Nunge Named AP All-State

Castle High School senior and Iowa commit Jack Nunge earns another honor with the Associated Press listing him on their all-state team.

Nunge averaged nearly 23 points per game during the 2016-17 season, including just over 25 per game in the state tournament.

He also grabbed over 15 rebounds per game in Castle’s semi-state run and recorded a double-double in the final four games.

Making the list on the third team was Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy, who also made it to semi-state this year.

On the girls’ side, Brooke James of Princeton made the all-state third team as well.

Nunge is also a candidate for the Indianapolis Star’s Indiana Mr. Basketball, presented by the Indiana Paces, which will be announced April 27 at the Indiana Sports Awards.

