Castle Sends-Off 8 Athletes In Signing Day Event

The cafeteria at Castle High School was bustling with support for its athletes as they send their friends, sons, daughters and teammates to the next level.

Eight in total signed their letter of intent Thursday and all of them had the common bond of being a Knight.

The basketball team made a splash with a semi-state appearance, but six other sports will be sending athletes to play collegiately in the fall.

44Sports explores CHS’ 2017 class as they bid the school farewell.

