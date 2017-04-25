Home Indiana Castle Scoreboard Dedication Helps Keep Kate Bruggenschmidt’s Memory Alive April 25th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

‘Play for Kate’ is one of the sponsors of the new scoreboard at Castle High School’s softball field.

Kate Bruggenschmidt grew up playing softball and even had a game the morning of her ATV accident.

Bruggenschmidt had hopes to one day play the game as a Castle High School student. While that dream was cut short by her tragic death, the Play for Kate organization is keeping her memory alive by sponsoring the new scoreboard for the Lady Knights softball team.

“It was our hope that Kate would someday play softball here at Castle High School and been a Castle Knight High School softball player,’ said Ashlee Bruggenschmidt, Kate’s mom. “So this scoreboard with play for Kate being dawned on it is kind of a way for Kate to still be a part of the Castle softball program.”

The scoreboard dedication also included the renaming of the field to Lockyear Field, in honor of the girl’s softball coach whose dad recently passed away.



