Home Indiana Castle HS Student Dies In Sledding Accident; Driver Arrested For OWI January 14th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

16 year-old Davis Collier of Castle High School has died after being struck by a vehicle while sledding Saturday, January 13th at 10:13 p.m. on the French Island Trail at the Old Lock and Dam area in Newburgh.

The Newburgh Police Department along with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene, and found the 16 year-old victim dead at the scene.

When officers arrived they found the 16 year-old victim had been struck by a motor vehicle driven by 20 year-old Galina Witte of Evansville.

It was reported that the teenager had been sledding, and was struck when the sled entered the roadway, and slid into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

According to the media release by the Newburgh Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and operating while intoxicated endangering.

The investigation is still on going.

Grief counselors will be available at Castle High School today from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. for students.

Until further notice, the Newburgh Town Council has closed French Island Trail to traffic along the riverfront between Westervelt Drive and State Street.

Comments

comments