Castle High School’s New Robotics Team

The Castle High School Robotics Team is earning some hardware.

Students started a First Robotics Team in October. Since then the team has been working to build and program a robot to go to competitions. They competed in a robotics competition in Indianapolis this past week.

Castle placed 11th out of 38 teams overall. The students also took home the Rookie All Star Award. They had previously competed in West Lafayette where they placed 9th out of 38 teams and also took home the Rookie Inspiration Award.

Now they’ve earned a spot in the state competition in Huntington. Student say their goal is to make it to the world competition in St. Louis.

Comments

comments