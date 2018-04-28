Home Indiana Evansville Castle High School Student Caddies ULC Tournament Pro Golfer April 28th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It sure isn’t every day when a local teen gets exclusive access with professional athletes. One Castle High School golfer is making that happen and is enjoying every moment.

For golfers, picking a caddie is a personal choice but for a Castle High School Junior, the opportunity to be a pro’s right hand man was just a matter of hitting send. Walker Beck is caddying for Sebastian Cappelen of Denmark.

Beck explains, “Well he texted me and I was like done deal you know I want to do this for you and I’ll try to be the best candidate that I can be for you each and every shot. It really meant a lot to me when he asked me like I said but yeah it means a lot.”

Cappelen is just three shots off the lead, heading into Sunday’s final round. Walker has one last day to guide his player to the top of the leader board.

Beck says he hopes to become a professional golfer one day and being a caddie for Cappelen helps him understand how to play like a pro.

He says, “Just seeing what a golfer does throughout the week each day and out. What he does practicing. What he does outside of golf you know his lifestyle and fitness and stuff so yeah. That’s what I take out of it.”

