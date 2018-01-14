Home Indiana Castle High School Community Mourns Loss of Student; Driver Arrested January 14th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Indiana, Newburgh

Officers found 16-year-old Davis Collier dead after being struck by a vehicle. It was reported that the victim was sledding and slid into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Police have identified the motorist as 20-year-old Galina Witte of Evansville. She was arrested and is facing operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated endangering charges. Residents say they have been concerned about kids sledding near a busy road even before the tragic incident happened.

One resident says, “I do not have children however I was very concerned yesterday when I was walking during the day and saw many children sledding down the hill going into the street the road wasn’t closed you know there was snow there wasn’t as much traffic but there was still cars coming down it.”

Major Jonathan Scully says the Newburgh town council has enforced keeping high visibility within the area to prevent another incident happening again. People will be urged to leave the area at dusk. However residents still believe that more should be done to avoid potential accidents during the cold weather. Another resident says, “They should put up a sign because its a live road and anything could happen you can like slide and you know people aren’t gonna be able to stop there’s snow on the ground there’s ice – even if they don’t get hit by a car theres barriers where you park that a kid could slide right into and hit their head.”

Castle High School will provide a crisis response team to provide support for students, families and staff. Newburgh Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

There is a thousand five hundred dollar cash bond for Galina Witte and additional charges may be filed against her.

