The Castle Girls Swim team will be one of the squads representing the Tri-state at the state finals this weekend at IUPUI in Indianapolis.

Several upperclassmen are leading the way for the Knights, including four seniors on the 200 Yard Medley Relay team: Whitney Brown, Krislyn Porter, Madeline Wilson, and Callie Wilhite.

The four seniors may not hang out with each other year-round, but they click on all cylinders in the pool when it counts.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments