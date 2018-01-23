Castle Girls Basketball Stays Perfect with 20-0 Record
Castle Girls Basketball is undefeated with a 20-0 record, and is one win away from recording a perfect regular season when they play against Jeffersonville Friday.
The Knights rank fourth state-wide in this week’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Poll, which considers all Indiana schools across all classes.
The squad has enjoyed accepting the pressure this year, knowing that competitors bring their best efforts to beat one of the top teams in the state.