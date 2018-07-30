Home Sports 44Blitz Castle Football on the Uprise with a New Quarterback Under Center July 30th, 2018 JoJo Gentry 44Blitz, Castle, Indiana, Sports

Castle High School Football will have new faces lead its program in 2018.

The Knights say last year’s .500 record still stings heading into the Fall. So, the team is making different efforts to get back to the “Castle standard,” according to head coach Doug Hurt.

Hurt tells 44News if the season started during the first day of official practice July 30, junior Nathan Harpenau would start in the pocket.

“I think he’s a student of the game,” Hurt said. “He came in last year, and had some experience against Mater Dei. And the Central game up at Lucas Oil Stadium, really kept his composure.”

“It’s a really cool experience, because I’ve been playing football since I was in fourth grade,” Harpenau said. “And finally being able to be a varsity Castle Football player is a really cool experience for me.”

