Castle Finishes Strong for 60-35 Victory over North

Castle Girls Basketball goes 5-0 on the season with a 60-35 win over North off Highway 41 Monday.

Castle led 19-18 at halftime.

The game also hands North its first loss of the season.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments