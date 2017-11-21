Castle Finishes Strong for 60-35 Victory over North
Castle Girls Basketball goes 5-0 on the season with a 60-35 win over North off Highway 41 Monday.
Castle led 19-18 at halftime.
The game also hands North its first loss of the season.
November 21st, 2017
