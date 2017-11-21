44News | Evansville, IN

Castle Finishes Strong for 60-35 Victory over North

Castle Finishes Strong for 60-35 Victory over North

November 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Castle Girls Basketball goes 5-0 on the season with a 60-35 win over North off Highway 41 Monday.

Castle led 19-18 at halftime.

The game also hands North its first loss of the season.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

