Castle Falls at Home to Floyd Central 69-43

The Castle Knights wanted to defend their home turf against a 3-0 Floyd Central team Friday, but the Highlanders proved to be too much for the team in Newburgh.

Alex Hemenway helped the Knights climb back into the game in the first quarter after Castle trailed 13-1, but Floyd Central continued to up the tempo in the second half.

The loss drops the Knights to 1-1 on the season.

Several Tri-State teams will compete in the inaugural River City Basketball Showcase next weekend at the Ford Center.

Castle’s game is against Bedford North Lawrence Saturday at 10 a.m.

