The Warrick County community made sure Castle High School boys golf did not leave the area without a farewell.

The Knights are headed to the upcoming state tournament after qualifying third in the regional round and a crowd gathered to say good-bye.

Senior Austin Bratton will try his best to play in the tournament after injuring his wrist the previous week.

First-round play begins Tuesday, June 13 and ends the following day.

Tee times start at 7:00 a.m. ET.

