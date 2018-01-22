There are rumors flying around the German court in Ferdinand…

Soon, I understand, that there will be a castle being raised in her honor, and we are here to do our duty where we are stationed, not marching.

We’ve been marching a long time, and this does look like the perfect place to build a castle, don’t you think?

Could this possibly be true?

Imagine what that would look like!

We must ask Lady Le Blanc what she knows…

We have secured 158 acres just a little outside of the small town of Dubois. We’re hoping that in the Spring that we’re going to be buying the land.

There’s going to be an actual castle/hotel, which is really exciting! And we’re going to be building a German village, and we’ll have a jousting studio, a full blown meadery, and a blacksmith shop.

There’s just so much wonderful stuff that we’ll be bringing to the area.

And what will this mean for the court and the lands that surround it?

Any time you bring a hotel, a culinary school, a destination point, you’re going to be bringing in a lot of new people. When we did the background on this, we saw that this site could draw upward of 4 million heads.

So our intent is to bring all of those into Dubois County so that we can help grow this local economy.

Imagine it…a CASTLE…in Dubois County!





