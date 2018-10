The Castle Knights had a tough test at home in the Sectional 16 championship game, but prevailed 1-0 on a gritty effort.

Sophomore Nigel Stoltz kept Jasper out of the back of the net late despite the Wildcats throwing everything they had at the home team.

Senior Brock Wandel had the lone goal of the match in the second half.

Castle will now play Roncalli in the 3A regional semifinals Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from Seymour High School.

