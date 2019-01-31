Castle Comes Back to Beat Bosse

The first quarter of Bosse vs Castle was a struggle for the Knights. Bosse led after one quarter of action.

Louis Brock kept the Knights in the contest early with a big drive to the basket.

But the Bulldogs had some hot shooting of their own to build that first quarter lead. Ty’ran Funchess found his teammate Javen Layne for a big jumper from the free throw line to extend the Bulldogs lead. They would also get a big 3 from Eli Burkart to add to their lead.

But when it was all said and done, Castle won a close contest by a score of 72-69.

Castle plays at Evansville Central next. Terre Haute will play South Vigo.



