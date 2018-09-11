Castle Coaches Create Depth Beyond Wins and Losses

The Central-Castle game is our 44Blitz Game of the Week for Week 5 of the high school football season.

The Bears will go to Newburgh with a 4-0 record, while the Knights are 2-2.

While younger players at Castle are stepping up in their respective leadership roles, the coaching staff’s chemistry goes beyond the wins and losses each season. Several members of the staff, including head coach Doug Hurt, played big roles in the 1994-1995 state championship. 44News delved into the depth of the staff, and how those team leaders inspire talent coming up.



Comments

comments