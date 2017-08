The Castle Knights had a 5-2 lead at halftime, but four unanswered goals from Bloomington South in the second half resulted in a 6-5 loss.

Panthers senior EJ Truss netted the game-tying goal and Alex Fox scored the game-winner for Bloomington South.

As for Castle, junior midfielder Simon Paez led the way in scoring with two goals and an assist.

Up next for the Knights is a matchup with Evansville Central next Thursday.

Comments

comments