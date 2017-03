The Castle Knights will face a familiar opponent in the 4A regional Saturday in Seymour.

The Knights have already beaten Bloomington South once this season, but they’re also checking out No. 1 New Albany and Romeo Langford, who several Castle players know from playing AAU together.

But the Knights are being told to focus on what’s important now instead of what could be a match up against New Albany in the regional championship this weekend.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments