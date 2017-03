With one Evansville team going home in the early game, Castle was left to carry the torch for the city against Ben Davis.

Tied 71-71 with 20 seconds to play, the Giants ran the clock down for a last-second shot and drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to down the Knights and end their state tournament run.

Castle’s season is over at 24-4, but Ben Davis advances to face Fort Wayne North for the IHSAA 4A title.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



