Castle Baseball Wins 4A Regional Crown

June 2nd, 2018 Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Castle Knights punched their ticket to semi-state for the first time since 2014 with a 6-3 win over Jeffersonville.

Castle started the day with a 7-3 win over Columbus East and trailed 3-2 in the night cap against the Red Devils.

However, the Knights came up big with four runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead.

Jared Nutt nailed down the final inning for Castle and secured the trophy.

Blake Ciuffetelli also came up big in relief after giving up back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning.

He responded with a scoreless fifth and a big strikeout to end the sixth inning and keep the Knights’ lead.

