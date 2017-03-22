Castle Alum Kayla Katterhenry Named MVC Golfer of the Week

University of Evansville golfer Kayla Katterhenry is the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, which was announced on Wednesday.

Katterhenry tied for second place out of 44 participants, as UE Women’s Golf squad competed in the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee. She carded scores back-to-back 73s over two rounds to finish two over par. Katterhenry completed the tournament with a 74 to wrap up the tournament with a 220, which was one shot shy of tying for first overall.

The Aces return to the golf course Monday in Little Rock, Arkansas.

