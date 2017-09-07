Home Illinois Cast Announced for National Tour of Motown The Musical September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The entire cast is announced for the national tour of “Motown The Musical,” which launches at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro on Friday, September 29th.

Kenneth Mosley will head the company as Berry Gordy, Trenyce as Diana Ross, Matt Manuel as Marvin Gaye, and Justin Reynolds as Smokey Robinson, with Kai Calhoun and Chase Phillips portraying Berry Gordy’s boyhood counterpart and the roles of young stars Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

This production, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will follow record label founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to music mogul. He helped launch the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, and many more.

The musical features more than 50 classic hits, including My Girl and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

To look at a complete tour itinerary, visit Motown the Musical.

To buy tickets, visit Owensboro RiverPark Center.

