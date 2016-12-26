Casino Proposed for Terre Haute

There could soon be a casino in Terre Haute. Republican Senator Jon Ford is proposing a bill to move unused games held by “The Rising Sun Casino” in southeastern Indiana to the city of Terre Haute.

He says that could create more than 1,200 jobs, and benefit the state and local government by generating millions in tax revenue. Terre Haute could potentially get more than $7.3 million in annual wagering taxes. Vigo County could receive more than $2.7 million in tax revenue. The new casino could even generate close to one-million dollars for Indiana counties that do not have a casino.

If approved, this could become a reality by 2019.

Comments

comments