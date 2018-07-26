Home Kentucky Cash Express Robbery Suspect Also Wanted in Alabama July 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The suspect accused of robbing the Cash Express in Owensboro on July 16th is also a wanted suspect for a bank robbery in Alabama.

Archie Lee “Apache” Williams was arrested on Monday in Tennessee in relation to the Owensboro robbery. A tip from officials in Jackson County, Alabama that Apache was in the Marion County led to the arrest.

Williams is one of two suspects wanted in an alleged bank robbery that took place in Bridgeport, Alabama on July 20th.

According to the Marion County Sheriff, a man walked into the bank with a weapon and demanded money. The suspect made an escape in a car that another individual was driving with an unknown amount of money.

Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department’s Spokesperson, said that Williams is charged with 1st degree robbery, a class B felony. He said that it could be elevated to a class A felony which would lead to a more serious sentence.

Williams was in court on Friday in relation to his extradition back to Kentucky. He has not yet waived extradition or said if he will fight it.

Comments

comments