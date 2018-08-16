Home Illinois Cases of Measles Reported in Indiana and Illinois August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana

From January 1st to July 14th of this year, 107 people from 21 states in the U.S. were reported to have measles.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Indiana and Illinois were two of those 21 states.

In 2017, 118 people from 15 states and the District of Columbia reportedly had measles. The year prior to that, 86 people from 19 states were reported to have the disease.

The U.S. had a record number of measles cases, with 667 cases from 27 states were reported in 2014. This is the greatest number of cases since measles elimination was documented in the U.S. in 2000.

The CDC says the majority of individuals who got measles were unvaccinated, and that it’s usually spread by travelers with the disease who bring it to the U.S.

Click here to visit the CDC website and learn about the spreading and vaccination of measles.

