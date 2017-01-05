44News | Evansville, IN

CASA’s First Executive Director Hired for Hopkins, Webster, and Crittenden Counties

January 5th, 2017 Kentucky

Three western Kentucky counties team up to aid abused and neglected children. The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program of Hopkins, Webster, and Crittenden Counties announces Daphyne Maddox as its very first executive director. CASA is a newly-formed organization for this Kentucky region.

Maddox served as the director of CASA of Hopkins County for nearly 20 years. She also graduated from Madisonville-North Hopkins High School and has a Bachelor’s Degree in social work from the University of Southern Indiana.

To learn about CASA, visit CASA of Hopkins, Webster, Crittenden Counties.

