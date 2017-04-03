Home Indiana Evansville CASA Issues a ‘Call to Action’ for Child Abuse Prevention Month April 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

There are more than 900 children who are in the juvenile court system due to abuse and neglect in Evansville. In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Vanderburgh County CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is issuing a ‘call to action’.

The organization is urging Evansville residents to stand against child abuse and show support for local children. The executive director says if you see signs of abuse, like a child with excessive bruising, or who is always hungry, to do something about it.

CASA is holding a number of events this month to bring awareness.

If you suspect a child may need help, the organization asks, you to call the ‘Child Abuse Hotline’ at 1-800-800-5556, and make an anonymous report.

