Carver Community Seeking Senior Volunteers to Help Students

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Carver Community Organization and AARP Foundation Experience Corps Evansville. The organizations are looking for volunteers to help students improve their reading and literacy skills.

AARP Experience Corps Evansville, hosted by Carver Community Organization, is seeking adults 50+ who are willing to dedicate a few hours a week at a local school. Volunteers are tutoring and mentoring youth in Kindergarten through Third grade who struggle with reading and literacy skills.

There are two information sessions at the Central Library (200 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) in Evansville.

– Tuesday, March 28 from 1pm to 2pm

– Tuesday, April 4 from 3:30pm to 4:30pm

For more information, call 812-402-3170 or visit www.aarpfoundation.org/ecevansville

