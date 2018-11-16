Carver Community Organization Receives $50,000 Grant

An Evansville organization has received a large sum of money to continue providing community services within a safe environment.

Carver Community Organization announce it has received a $50,000 grant from the Old National Bank Foundation to support family engagement initiatives.

Carver Community Organization’s state-licensed Day Care and Preschool offers first and second shift hours to meet the needs of families.

Another service offered by Carver is the Youth Program provides an After School Program. This program helps younger people in multiple ways, including homework assistance, structured and supervised activities, a full day summer camp for school age children, and a STEAM based Saturday school for children in grades six-eight.

Carver Community Organization is a nonprofit organization that has served the Evansville community since its inception in 1944.

