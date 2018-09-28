Carver Community Celebrates 73 Years of Services

The Carver Community Organization in Vanderburgh County is celebrating 73 years of serving the area. Since 1944 the nonprofit has provided programs and services for people of all ages.

The organization celebrated their milestone Friday at their annual meeting. Brandon Cosby from the Flanner House of Indianapolis was this year’s guest speaker. He spoke about this year’s theme enlightening generations.

“There’s a disproportionate representation of African American children who are disproportionately suspended, expelled. And recognizing the role that organizations like ours can work with school districts and individual schools to really be a go-between a safe place, and advocacy organization of behalf of kids and families so that all of our young people are adequately and appropriately educated for the best opportunities for them,” says Cosby.

Cosby is the executive director of the Flanner House.

It’s Indiana’s oldest service agency for the African American community focused on moving people from crisis and instability to a place of self-reliance and independence.

Comments

comments