Hundreds of Carson’s Department Stores Set to Close

April 18th, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A department store chain with one location in the Tri-State is closing all of its stores around the country. The Carson’s in Jasper will soon be out of business after its parent company was forced to file bankruptcy.

The store will close in the next 10 to 12 weeks. Its parent company, Yonkers, was forced into bankruptcy because of its debt and poor online sales.

Originally, only 40 locations were scheduled to close.

Now, all their locations, over 200, will close.

