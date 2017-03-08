44News | Evansville, IN

Carson’s Brewery to Sell Larry the Cable Guy Beer

March 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville brewery will soon be Gittin-R-Done, producing Larry the Cable Guy’s new beer. Carson’s brewery will be brewing the new cream ale. The company says Larry is a big beer fan, and his team reached out to Carson’s to see if they would like to work together on a product. After testing a few recipes, Larry settled on the Cream Ale. This is the brewery’s first wide release of a cream ale.

The can art for Git-R-Done Cream Ale features the comedian in front of an American flag with “This beer is made in America!” inscribed on the front of the label.

Git-R-Done beer launches April 1st, and will be available in 12 ounce cans starting May 1st.

