Cars On Fire Near Glisson Auto Salvage March 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The McCutchanville and German Township Fire Departments responded to a commercial fire at 3800 North St. Joe Avenue Friday at 9:25 P.M.

Evansville dispatch confirms multiple cars were on fire at Glisson Auto Salvage in Evansville.

There are no reported injuries.

We will update this story with more information as details become available.

