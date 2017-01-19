Home Indiana Carrier Workers Head to D.C. as a “Thank You” to Trump January 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Two Carrier factory workers from Indiana are making the trip to Washington, D.C. to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Nancy McCubbin and Julie Meadows, are making the trip to support the new President. They say Trump did quite a bit for the people at the Carrier plant and they want to show their gratitude.

Thanks to a deal with Indiana, facilitated by trump and then-governor mike pence, nearly 800 jobs at the Indianapolis plant will be staying in the city, instead of moving to Mexico.

“I just think that it’s history in the making and that this is going to show support. I mean I know alot of people didn’t support him so the ones that did support him are coming out to show that support and to say thank you for what he’s done already without even being in office,” said Carrier employee, Julie Meadows.

United Technologies, Carrier’s parent company, will be investing $16 million in the Indianapolis plant.

