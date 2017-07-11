Home Illinois Carnaby Square in Fairfield is More Than a Boutique July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Carnaby Square in Fairfield is not your typical small town boutique. It’s been around for almost 40 years, and owner Kristi Hornung has been dressing her customers for generations.

“I doubt if I’ve got hardly anything in my closet that doesn’t come from her.”

Even the guys know Kristi will hook them up.

“We have had men, boys that have started when they’re 10 years old buying their mothers gifts, and they’ve bought their girlfriends gifts, and now they’re buying their wives gifts,” Hornung said.

Kristi’s customers aren’t just in Fairfield.

“We have people that when they come visit their family, this is the first place they come. And they’ll come and they’ll buy their clothes to take back to Chicago or Texas or wherever they’re going,” said Hornung, “One reason being, it’s something different than in their area, and the girls in their office will say, ‘have you been to your hometown store again?'”

But customers don’t only come for the clothes, they come for Kristi.

Kris Parrent said, “She will hunt clothes for you for hours if you’ll try them on. She will, she will take them back to the dressing room until your worn out trying them on.”

Sometimes customers stop by for more than just retail therapy.

“You know when people are feeling down, they know where to come! We make you feel good,” Kristi said, “You know they don’t always walk out with something, but they do feel better when they leave.”

Kristi’s impact on the community goes beyond her store.

“The community does mean a lot to me, and I’m involved in it, I love it,” Kristi stated.

“She’s kind of like the soul of the community, she certainly serves on every board that there is,” said Parrent.

She is always there to lend a helping hand, and keeping downtown Fairfield alive is a priority for her.

“We got to keep this downtown going,” Hornung said, “If you go to any of these little towns, the downtowns if they’re gone, well you know the town starts to dry up.”

Kristi is hoping her younger customers can help keep Fairfield’s future bright.

“I’m getting older, and I want some of these younger people to start taking over because somebody has to step up and be a leader and get everybody coordinated, and that is what I’ve always liked to do is get everybody coordinated,” said Hornung.

Until then, she will continue to make all her customers feel right at home.

“Our customers become our friends, they become a part of our family,” the owner said.

