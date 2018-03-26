Home Illinois Carmi Receives Federal Funding For Road Project March 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

One Tri-State town is receiving more than half a million dollars in federal funding for a road project to potentially save jobs in the area. Carmi, Illinois has been awarded an Economic Development Administration grant totaling $512,680.

This funding will help with the reconstruction and modernization of Industrial Avenue, adding storm sewers and drainage to prevent frequent road flooding.

Overall, this $1.02 million project is expected to create 10 jobs and save 115 current jobs.

