Carmi Man Identified In Deadly Three-Vehicle Crash

The name of the driver, who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in White County, is released. The victim is 60-year-old Roger Hogan, of Carmi. It happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. at State Route 14 and White County Road 900 East.

Illinois State Police say just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, a driver looked down briefly and looked back up as she rear ended a truck on State Route 14. The truck was pushed into the westbound lanes of County Road 900 East, hitting a third vehicle that Hogan was driving.

Hogan later died from head trauma at a Hamilton County Hospital.

