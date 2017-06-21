Home Illinois Carmi Farmer May Have Solution To Environmental Problem June 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

One local farmer is a finalist in a $1,000,000 competition to find a solution to nitrogen runoff from farms in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico regularly has what are called “dead zones” where marine life cannot survive. This problem is actually caused by nitrogen runoff from fields farmers work throughout the Midwest and even here in the tri-state.

One white county farmer says he thinks he has a solution to cutting the nitrogen runoff down – and he has the prototype to prove it. A local farmer, getting nationwide attention. Bryan Tomm, a farmer in White County, is one of five finalist in a $1,000,000 competition organized by Tulane University in Louisiana.

“My brother-in-law actually found the competition and kind of introduced me to it, he knew I had this idea from years ago so the goal of the competition is to reduce the nitrogen runoff from farm fields especially in the Mississippi Delta,” said Tomm.

The Gulf of Mexico has regular “dead zones” – where marine life cannot survive. These dead zones are caused by nitrogen runoff from crop fertilizers that go into the rivers.

Tomm has built a prototype to combat this problem by slowing the nitrification process, meaning more nitrogen will be available for the crops to use, and less nitrogen will runoff into nearby streams. He said his prototype does this by ‘shocking’ the soil.

“The voltage and frequency that’s generated – it kills all the bacteria in one millisecond,” Tomm said.

Tomm says farmers commonly use more expensive chemicals to do what his prototype should do for much cheaper. He calls his product “stable’n” and he said he thinks he has a decent chance at winning the million dollar prize.

“Just to be in the top five has been really opened up a lot of opportunities for this product and to get this product out on the market, winning a cash prize like that is certainly going to accelerate the product development and and get something on the market faster,” he said.

Bryan Tomm said he has been collecting data from his method for months. The winner will be announced in December.

