Carmi Community Leader Jack Martin Dies at 63

The Carmi community is remembering native and banking business leader Jack Martin.

He died Tuesday at the age of 63 due to a severe brain hemorrhage.

Martin served as Carmi Township Clerk for over 24 years. At his death, he was the president of the Carmi Branch of First-Mid Illinois Bank. He’s also a former President of the Carmi Chamber of Commerce and voted Citizen of the Year in 2015.

Martin is survived by his wife, son, and two grand-children.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.

