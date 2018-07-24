Carmella Discusses the Evolution of Women’s Wrestling

The Ford Center in Evansville will be hosting WWE Smackdown tonight!

All the WWE Superstar favorites such as WWE champion AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Charlotte Flair, and the Miz.

Those aren’t the only wrestlers who will be battling it out on the mat. WWE Diva and Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella will also be entering the ring tonight.

Before tonight’s event, Carmella sat down with Tommy Mason to talk about the evolution of women’s wrestling, as well as discussing some of the legends of the sport.

Get ready to rumble at the Ford Center tonight at 6:45PM!

