Carmel and Fishers Ranked Fourth and Sixth Safest Place For Kids June 28th, 2017

Outside of the northeast, Indiana is getting top honors for being a great place to raise a family.

A report out from a group called Safewise puts two Indiana cities high on the list for the safest place to raise a kid.

Carmel came in fourth nationwide in the survey, while Fishers clocked in at sixth.

Safewise, looked into a number of factors to make that decision.

Among them: safety education and awareness.

They also cited the world’s smallest children’s art gallery in Carmel as something to be impressed with, and latched on to Fishers’ ranking as a playful city for the ninth year in a row.

That designation comes from offering things like summer camps and parks, as well as having high quality education.

All of the cities ranking above Indiana were in Connecticut or Massachusetts.

