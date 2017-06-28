Carmel and Fishers Ranked Fourth and Sixth Safest Place For Kids
Outside of the northeast, Indiana is getting top honors for being a great place to raise a family.
A report out from a group called Safewise puts two Indiana cities high on the list for the safest place to raise a kid.
Carmel came in fourth nationwide in the survey, while Fishers clocked in at sixth.
Safewise, looked into a number of factors to make that decision.
Among them: safety education and awareness.
They also cited the world’s smallest children’s art gallery in Carmel as something to be impressed with, and latched on to Fishers’ ranking as a playful city for the ninth year in a row.
That designation comes from offering things like summer camps and parks, as well as having high quality education.
All of the cities ranking above Indiana were in Connecticut or Massachusetts.