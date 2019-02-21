Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Leading Police on Chase

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Leading Police on Chase

February 21st, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

One person is in jail after a car chase on Evansville’s east side Wednesday. Police say they were called to the Shoe Carnival on Green River Road for vehicle theft.

When they arrived, the victim said a man threatened her 15-year-old son with a gun and stole her vehicle. The suspect was identified as Joshua Scherretz.

Witnesses say a chase started near the Shoe Carnival while police were responding to the complaint.

Authorities say Scherretz led police on a chase across Evansville and eventually exited the car near Governor and Delaware.

After a search of the vehicle, they did not find a gun.

Scherretz was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.