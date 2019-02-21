Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Leading Police on Chase

One person is in jail after a car chase on Evansville’s east side Wednesday. Police say they were called to the Shoe Carnival on Green River Road for vehicle theft.
When they arrived, the victim said a man threatened her 15-year-old son with a gun and stole her vehicle. The suspect was identified as Joshua Scherretz.
Witnesses say a chase started near the Shoe Carnival while police were responding to the complaint.
Authorities say Scherretz led police on a chase across Evansville and eventually exited the car near Governor and Delaware.
After a search of the vehicle, they did not find a gun.
Scherretz was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.