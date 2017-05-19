Home Kentucky Carhartt Receives 2017 Governor’s Safety and Health Award May 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

For the third year in a row, Carhartt receives the 2017 Governor’s Safety and Health Award. The Kentucky Labor Cabinet presented this award to the Madisonville facility due to no reported lost-time injury or illness of 250,000 man hours worked this year.

In July, the city of Madisonville will achieve 11 years without a lost-time incident, with no OSHA recorded injury this year.

Carhartt’s RCV Distribution Center was also presented with the same award for the second time. The last time RCV received this award was in 2014.

This is also the second time two Carhartt facilities won the award in the same year. Last time that happened was in 2014, when Edmonton and RCV won the award.

The president and COO, Linda Hubbard accepted the award in honor of the more than 40 men and women who work at the facility.

Comments

comments