Caregiver Accused Of Abusing Disabled Person

A caregiver is accused of abusing a disabled person. William Putty, of Newburgh, is facing 11 counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a disabled person.

Evansville Police say the alleged incidents happened between August 29, 2017 and September 13, 2017.

Police say video surveillance shows Putty forcefully holding the victim in a headlock to give him nasal spray, causing the victim’s nose to bleed, and grabbing and bending his fingers back.

The victim’s stepmom says the 64-year-old is autistic, has cerebral palsy, and hydrocephalus, and suffers from seizures.

The victim also requires around the clock care, needs help getting dressed, eating, and using the bathroom.

Putty was terminated on September 14, 2017 after the incidents were found on video surveillance.

William Putty is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

